'Watch out for your children': MOE warns parents about dangerous social media challenges

The education ministry has advised parents to watch over their children who may attempt dangerous challenges that have been circulating on social media.

The advisory issued on Monday (March 3) on the Parents Gateway app said that some challenges trending online, such as Blackout Challenge and Skull Breaker Challenge, encourage children to engage in risky behaviours.

"As they are dangerous and potentially fatal, we are bringing this matter to your attention so that you can watch out for your children should they seek to attempt such challenges, whether as a prank or otherwise."

This advisory comes after a TikTok video posted by local content creator Runner Kao on March 2 showed images of students from St Hilda's Secondary School engaging in risky behaviour. The video has since been deleted.

In the video, Runner Kao said that the students were playing a "game" where a student held a peer in a chokehold and only let go after the latter passed out.

This "game" is similar to the Blackout Challenge, a popular TikTok challenge in which individuals choke themselves until they lose consciousness.

Since 2021, the Blackout Challenge has resulted in multiple deaths around the world.

In February, the parents of the four British teenagers filed a wrongful death lawsuit against TikTok and its parent company ByteDance for "engineered addiction-by-design and programming decisions" that "flooded them with a seemingly endless stream of harms", reported BBC.

The Skull Breaker Challenge involves three people, in which a person jumps while the other two kick at the person's feet to make them fall and land headfirst.

Those who fall may break their skull, damage nerves, and suffer bleeding in the brain, medical experts warned. They may also suffer serious spinal cord injuries from the impact.

MOE advised parents to "play an active role in guiding (their) children to make safe and responsible decisions about risky online challenges".

In particular, the education ministry urged parents to stay informed on online trends, discuss the risks of such challenges with their child and encourage their child to seek help from trusted adults if they are aware of friends taking part in such challenges.

