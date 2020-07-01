Watch: PAP, WP, PSP and SDP duke it out in inaugural 'live' TV debate for GE2020

As campaigning for GE2020 is in full swing, candidates are appealing for votes and some will go 'live' on Mediacorp for a political debate.

The People's Action Party (PAP), Workers' Party (WP), Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) were invited to send one candidate each to the debate. These parties were chosen based on fielding the most number of candidates at this General Election.

Titled "Singapore Votes 2020 — The Political Debate", the hour-long programme is split into two segments.

In the first segment, a moderator will ask the four candidates a series of questions on topics including unemployment, helping businesses and social mobility.

In the second segment, candidates will get to ask questions of other candidates in a structured sequence as well as answer questions posed to them by other candidates.

Catch the action on Channel 5 at 8pm, with simulcast on CNA938 radio, meWatch, cna.asia, CNA YouTube, and CNA Facebook.

There will also be a Mandarin debate (with different candidates) at 9pm on Channel 8, with simulcast on Capital958 radio, meWatch and 8world.com.

