Watch: PAP's Heng Swee Keat and team share plans for East Coast GRC

Campaigning for #GE2020 has officially started after candidates handed up their nomination forms yesterday.

Tonight (July 1), the People's Action Party will be introducing their plans for "a better home" in East Coast GRC in a Facebook Live session at 8.30pm.

Watch to find out what plans Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, Cheryl Chan, Jessica Tan and Tan Kiat How have in store for East Coast.

