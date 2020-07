People's Action Party candidates for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC will be going 'live' on Facebook at 9.30pm tonight (July 3).

Catch Teo Chee Hean and his team members Janil Puthucheary, Desmond Tan, Yeo Wan Ling, Sharael Taha as they discuss what can be done to secure Singaporeans' home and future.

The candidates released their manifesto for the constituency yesterday.

Our PAP Pasir Ris - Punggol Manifesto. We enjoyed putting it together with residents and volunteers because it... Posted by Teo Chee Hean on Thursday, July 2, 2020

