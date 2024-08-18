Watch: PM Wong delivers first National Day Rally speech

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his maiden National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 18) evening.

He will be speaking at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central at Ang Mo Kio.

PM Wong will first speak in Malay at 6.45pm, followed by Mandarin, and in English from 8pm. The rally will be broadcast on local TV and radio stations, and also live-streamed on the Prime Minister's Office's YouTube channel and on PM Wong's Facebook page.

In a social media post on Friday (Aug 16), he said: "We are writing the next chapter of our Singapore story.

"We have new ambitions to pursue and these are set out in our Forward Singapore roadmap.

"We have major changes to make in our policies, but also major changes in our attitudes and mindsets.

"It's a full agenda to cover but in the rally I will focus on a few issues that Singaporeans care about: Economy and jobs, families, housing, and education."

