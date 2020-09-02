Watch: PM Lee to address pandemic response and life beyond Covid-19 in Parliament

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver a speech in Parliament regarding Singapore's response to the pandemic and how we are preparing for life beyond Covid-19 today (Sept 2).

The speech will be streamed live at 3.30pm on PM Lee's Facebook page and on CNA.

PM Lee had said in a press conference on July 25 that he would be making a "major speech" in Parliament instead of having a National Day Rally.

“Because it's not possible to convene a physical National Day rally and have a traditional event, with an audience in front of me and I can take them through slides and extend explanations and recount stories," he said.

“So instead of that, I shall do it in Parliament. And we will have a serious debate there.”

The National Day Rally, which covers Singapore's key challenges and important announcements, has been delivered annually since 1966.

