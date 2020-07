Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be announcing a new Cabinet in a live press conference at 2.30pm today (July 25).

The press conference will be broadcast on CNA, its Facebook, YouTube and website, as well as PM Lee's Facebook page.

I will be announcing my new Cabinet lineup at a live press conference at 2:30pm today. Do tune in here on my Facebook Page. – LHL (MCI Photo by Lee Jia Wen) Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Friday, July 24, 2020

