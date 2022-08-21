Watch: PM Lee delivers National Day Rally speech 2022

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 21) evening.

Besides the television and online audience, he will be speaking in front of attendees at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central at Ang Mo Kio.

"After two years away due to the pandemic, the National Day Rally returns to ITE College Central," said Lee in a Facebook post on Friday.

"When I first spoke here in 2013, I said the venue underscored my commitment to investing in everyone in this country, and emphasised that Singapore was at a turning point. Today, this is truer than ever."

Widely regarded as the most important political speech of the year, the rally has been traditionally used to address the nation on key challenges, policy changes and achievements.

PM Lee delivered last year's rally speech in front of 2,000 attendees in a Mediacorp studio, as well as on Zoom, on top of the traditional television and online audiences.

This evening, PM Lee will speak in Malay followed by Chinese from 6.45pm and in English from 8pm.

The rally will be broadcast on local TV and radio stations, and also live-streamed on the Prime Minister's Office's YouTube channel and on PM Lee's Facebook page.

If you miss the live broadcast of PM Lee's speech, you may watch it on the Prime Minister's Office YouTube channel or on their website from Aug 22.

