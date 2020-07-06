Watch: PM Lee's online Fullerton Rally
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is holding a rally at noon on Monday (July 6). The rally will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.
He will be speaking about the stakes in this election and how the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) can meet the challenges ahead.
The "Fullerton Rally", which is a tradition of the PAP, was started by founding secretary-general Lee Kuan Yew. It used to be held in Fullerton Square near the old General Post Office, but has been held at the UOB Plaza promenade in Boat Quay since 1996.
