Watch: PM Lee's online Fullerton Rally

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is holding a rally at noon on Monday (July 6). The rally will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

He will be speaking about the stakes in this election and how the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) can meet the challenges ahead.

The "Fullerton Rally", which is a tradition of the PAP, was started by founding secretary-general Lee Kuan Yew. It used to be held in Fullerton Square near the old General Post Office, but has been held at the UOB Plaza promenade in Boat Quay since 1996.

A throwback to my first election in 1984, when I spoke at the People's Action Party's lunchtime rally at Fullerton... Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday, July 5, 2020

