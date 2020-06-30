Watch: SDP chief Dr Chee Soon Juan goes live in his first GE2020 online rally

In his first online rally for the 2020 General Election, Singapore Democratic Party (SDP)'s Chee Soon Juan is live-streaming his speech on Facebook. It has been titled “PAP bankrupt of ideas”.

The SDP chief will be fighting for votes in Bukit Batok SMC once again, taking on the incumbent MP, Murali Pillai of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

It’ll be a rematch — Chee got 38.8 per cent of the votes against Murali in the 2016 Bukit Batok by-election.

In the past week, Chee has shot several barbs at Murali over issues within the constituency, including incomplete upgrading works and projects found in the district.