The Workers' Party will be going 'live' at 7pm tonight (July 1), in the party's first episode of the Hammer Show.

Moderated by party chief Pritam Singh and chairman Sylvia Lim, the panel will see Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim, Chua Kheng Wee, and Dennis Tan discuss the role the Opposition plays in Singapore politics.

They will also be joined by candidates Gerald Giam, Faisal Manap, Nicole Seah and Jamus Lim.

