'Watched too many Bollywood movies': Passenger 'jumps' out of moving private-hire vehicle after alleged quarrel with wife

In what seemed like a move right out of an action movie, a passenger of a private-hire vehicle (PHV) in Singapore allegedly jumped out of the moving car around the vicinity of Tanglin early on Saturday (July 23).

In a Facebook post by user Botak Sidhu, he stated that a male passenger had suddenly exited the car after a quarrel with his wife, who was also in the vehicle.

Sidhu's exasperation was palpable, in his comments posted to the Professional PHV Drivers Facebook group: "Passenger jumped out of my moving car after fighting with his wife . What a spoiled day !!! Grrrrrr."

Photos shared by Sidhu showed a couple standing apart and giving their statements to police officers at the scene.

In his replies to comments on the post, Sidhu shared that he was "shocked" when he realised that someone had "opened the door and jumped out".

Sidhu also noted that the man's hands and legs were bleeding following the incident.

While it is not clear what the couple were arguing over, needless to say, jumping out of a moving vehicle is dangerous and ill-advised. One might also find themselves in trouble with the law.

In a reply to AsiaOne's query about the case, a spokesperson for the Singapore Police Force stated that the police had received a call for assistance along Cluny Road at about 8.55am on Saturday.

"A 28-year-old man was conveyed while conscious to the hospital. Subsequently, the man was apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008, and was referred to the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment."

Under Section 7 of the Act, the police have the power to arrest anyone believed to be dangerous to himself or other persons.

Replies to the post on the Facebook group commiserated with Sidhu for the loss in income and berated the driver for his irresponsible act.

Over on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page where the post was shared, many questioned what could have driven the man to such an extreme act, with one commenting that the passenger must have "watched too many Bollywood movies".

Another noted, "That's why men live shorter lives", while others saw it as a reason for not getting married.

