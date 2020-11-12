Waterfall? ITE College Central roof partly gives way due to rainwater

SINGAPORE - A segment of the roof at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters in Ang Mo Kio buckled on Tuesday, Nov 10.

The incident occurred after a roof pump malfunctioned, causing rainwater to accumulate on the "bubble fly roof", said an ITE spokesman on Wednesday.

"Under the weight of the rainwater, a part of the roof's bubble membrane gave way and water flowed to Level 1 of Block A," he added.

Videos of the incident posted on Instagram account Sgfollowsall showed onlookers watching as water poured from above while the sound of heavy rain could be heard outside.

The water splashed on a landscaped ground floor area, causing large amounts of soil and puddles of water to spread on the floor.

A few comments on the Instagram post likened the scene to the HSBC Rain Vortex waterfall at Jewel Changi Airport.

No one was hurt from the incident and repair works are under way, said the spokesman.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.