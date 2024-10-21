Wave to cross the road: LTA to roll out touchless sensors at all pedestrian crossings

Mechanical push buttons at pedestrian crossings will soon be replaced by touchless sensors, making them a thing of the past.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced this on Sunday (Oct 20) through a Facebook reel showcasing the new technology.

The new touchless buttons will be operated through the use of microwave sensors where pedestrians can simply wave their hands in front of the button to activate it.

The new touchless sensors will have a guide for the visually impaired, including braille text embedded on the exterior of the devices that say "Touch to activate".

Upon activation, the sensors will emit a sound to indicate that the system has registered a pedestrian’s intention to cross the road.

There are reportedly about 11,500 push buttons at around 2,790 traffic junctions across Singapore.

Two years of testing

LTA said it has been conducting trials for the touchless buttons since 2022 with touchless buttons installed at multiple pedestrian crossings, at Jalan Besar, Syed Alwi Road, and Bukit Batok Street 32.

There were initially two types of sensors tested — infrared and microwave — before the final decision was made.

While both infrared and microwave sensors met the LTA's reliability and performance requirements, microwave sensors were ultimately chosen due to their ability to adapt quickly to various weather changes.

Less wear and tear, improved hygiene

The LTA previously informed The Straits Times that another advantage of using touchless sensors is the potential decrease in maintenance costs and manpower required for upkeep.

According to the LTA, the current mechanical buttons get worn out over time and progressively require more maintenance over their 15- to 20-year lifespan. This is especially exacerbated when impatient pedestrians repeatedly press the button.

Contact points are also reduced with the new sensors, a move that is welcomed by many who have become wary of public touch points due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Touchless sensors are also more accessible to disabled individuals who may lack the strength to push existing mechanical buttons.

Some netizens commended the LTA's efforts, welcoming the improved hygiene and accommodations for individuals with disabilities.

All existing push buttons will be progressively upgraded starting from Q4 of 2025 and the entire project is estimated to take six years to complete.

