'On the way to Los Santos Customs': Car with severely crumpled bonnet on expressway captures netizens' attention

A car with a badly-damaged bonnet has raised netizens' eyebrows, after it was spotted being driven on the expressway.

A short 12-second clip posted by TikTok user Shahruldzul on Tuesday (Sept 23) showed the damaged red sedan travelling along the road in the second rightmost lane.

Besides a severely-crumpled hood, the rest of the sedan appeared to be undamaged. The car also seemed to have captured the attention of a motorcyclist, who is seen turning his head to take a quick glance at the red car as he passed.

The clip has since garnered close to 163,000 views on the platform and over 130 comments.

Some TikTok users speculated that the driver could have been on his way to a workshop across the Causeway to save money on repairs.

"On the way (to) Johor Bahru find workshop more cheap," wrote one, while others wondered if the vehicle would make it past immigration.

Other commenters also noted that being able to drive the car to a workshop would save the driver significant costs compared with calling a tow truck.

The driver might also have prevented a jam on the expressway by doing so, said one.

"Rather than call tow truck and cause a jam on the expressway, he did a smart move by driving back home and settle this issue at home. He will most likely call a tow truck back to his home and tow it to the workshop. Or he may even drive it next day to the workshop," wrote one.

However, another argued that it was a risky move, as the process of insurance claims could get more complicated if the driver gets into another accident along the way.

Despite the potentially grievous situation, many of the commenters could not help but make light of the clip, set to the viral "Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday" audio track, accompanied by sounds of laughter.

"When your job is more important than anything else," wrote one.

"When you are sick, but boss say cannot MC and must come to work," another noted.

Others made references to popular video game, Grand Theft Auto.

"Me after three stars in GTA," mentioned one user, while others referenced the car workshop in the game.

One stated: "He on the way to Los Santos Customs," name-dropping the garage where players can take their cars for repairs or modifications.

While some users speculated that the driver of the vehicle was a woman, Shahruldzul clarified that it was a man.

AsiaOne has reached out to Shahruldzul for more information.

[[nid:722329]]

candicecai@asiaone.com