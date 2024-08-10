'We are all victims': International NUS students queue overnight for student pass documentation

In a bid to get their student pass documentation done as soon as possible, some international students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) resorted to queuing overnight inside the campus to secure their Offsite Enrolment (OSE) sessions.

"I came here at 12am, brought an inflatable mattress and started 'camping'. There are already 14 of us in the queue," one student named Chloe on Xiaohongshu said, even bringing along an array of snacks.

She indicated in her post that it occurred on Aug 8. From the photos shared, other students could also be seen with foam mats.

She later updated her post to say that she received her queue number at 9am and that there was a limit of 50 slots each day.

"I waited until almost 11.30am but the process was quick and I was done in five minutes," she shared.

"I was anxious to get my student pass in order to handle other matters, so I was forced to get caught up in this. I was still doubtful yesterday but afterwards, I understood everyone's intentions...

"It's too horrible. We are all victims and it's not like we wanted to be so caught up in the competition."

According to the NUS website, OSE sessions are arranged by the Immigration Checkpoint Authority and must be booked to complete the student pass formalities and enrol biometrics. All students must complete the process on campus.

Another student told 8World in a report published on Aug 9 that they did so by making an appointment through the university's website, adding students who were unable to book an appointment queued up outside the office as only a limited 50 walk-in numbers would be issued each day.

They also shared that international students will be able to get the documentation done at the ICA building from Aug 23 onwards, but some are unable to wait until then as they wouldn't have a valid student pass at that time and are worried they would be overstaying as a tourist.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs website states that tourists are normally permitted to stay in Singapore for 14 to 30 days.

