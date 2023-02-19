'We almost got cheated': Woman accuses Peranakan restaurant of misleading 'no pork' sign, draws flak

No pork lard or no pork, no lard?

A confusing sign pasted outside a restaurant was what greeted one woman when she was looking around a mall for a Muslim-friendly place to dine.

TikTok user Lunanguyen.hb shared her bewilderment in a clip posted on Saturday (Feb 18), writing about how she and her dining companions "almost got cheated" by a sign at a Peranakan restaurant which she took to mean "no pork, no lard".

However, a check on the menu showed that pork was listed among the ingredients.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lunanguyen.hb/video/7201114496956484866

Based on the location tagged in the video, the restaurant in question appeared to be Tingkat Peramakan at PLQ Mall.

Netizens, however, were divided whether the signage posted was a legit cause for confusion.

Wrote one: "I didn't see anything wrong. No pork lard doesn't mean not selling pork."

"It says 'no pork lard', not 'no pork no lard'. Tsk," another user commented, with others criticising Lunanguyen for not reading the sign properly.

Others, however, agreed with her about the misleading sign.

"Should let the management know in this case. The 'no pork no lard' is misleading," wrote one.

In the comments thread, Lunanguyen explained that she'd posted the clip as a warning to other Muslims, especially those who might still dine at eateries that do not have Halal certification but don't serve pork.

The clip also sparked heated debate among netizens.

In the end, the misunderstanding could simply boil down to how the sign can be interpreted.

According to the clip, the signage bore the word 'No' in large capitalised letters on the left, with the corresponding space on the right containing the words 'pork' on top and 'lard' at the bottom.

To some, this gave the misleading signal that the "No" covers both "pork", and "lard".

Other commenters noted that one should always check the menu first, and to always look out for the Halal certificate if in doubt.

AsiaOne has reached out to both Lunanguyen and Tingkat Peramakan for more information.

