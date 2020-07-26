'We are in absolute unity': Vivian Balakrishnan on support for Heng Swee Keat's leadership

The fourth-generation leadership team is in "complete unity" behind Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's leadership, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Sunday.

Asked about the implications of the new Cabinet line-up, which was announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (Jul 25), Dr Balakrishnan reiterated PM Lee's points that the reshuffle "reflects the need for continuity, the need for rotation, and the need for renewal".

"And if you look carefully at the composition, and, in fact, at the moves that the Prime Minister has made, it reflects all these three priorities," he added.

Dr Balakrishnan, who has said that he is part of the fourth-generation leadership team, also said the 4G team backs the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is expected to take over as PM when PM Lee Hsien Loong steps down. On Saturday, it was announced that Mr Heng is taking on an additional appointment as Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

"We are - all of us, in complete unity - behind the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, so there's no need for any discussions or questions on that. We are in absolute unity under his leadership," he stressed.

Dr Balakrishnan's remarks come in the wake of comments at the press conference on Saturday about the People's Action Party's succession plan.

Responding to a question on whether the 4G leaders had discussed or reviewed their position backing Mr Heng as their leader, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said they had not discussed this — and did not plan to.

"We're entirely focused on helping our country overcome the economic challenges and saving jobs at this point in time," he said.

"We have no plans to do otherwise and we have no plans, no discussion on any change in plan."

There were fewer ministerial movements this year compared with the reshuffle after the 2011 General Election (GE). Just six out of the 15 government ministries are getting a new minister, while there were top leadership changes made to 11 out of the 14 ministries at the Cabinet reshuffle that followed GE2011.

Fourth-generation leaders that will be taking on new portfolios include Mr Lawrence Wong, who will be the new Education Minister; Mr Desmond Lee, who will take Mr Wong's place as National Development Minister; and Mr Ong Ye Kung, who will relinquish the Education portfolio to become Transport Minister.

