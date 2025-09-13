'We are getting roasted here': Passengers on Air India flight to Singapore stuck without aircon for 2 hours

If your flight's air conditioning system stops working, it's not like you can just crank down the windows.

Passengers on board an Air India aircraft from New Delhi to Singapore were left sweating after being stuck in that predicament for two hours.

Journalist Ashish Mishra wrote in an X post on Sept 10 at 11.37pm IST (Sept 11 at 2.07am SGT): "Passengers onboard Delhi-Singapore flight AI2380 have been suffering without AC for around 1.5 hours, also the electricity in the cabin has gone.

"People are forced to use papers as fans. We are getting roasted here... please help. Pathetic."

In the accompanying video, some passengers can be seen reaching up to the overhead vents, while several others fan themselves with in-flight brochures.

The plane appears to be sitting on the tarmac at Delhi airport, with the cabin lights dimmed and in-flight entertainment showing a black screen with some sort of message.

Mishra updated the situation half an hour later, sharing that they were "being deplaned suspecting a technical glitch".

The bright cabin lights and screens are back on as passengers disembark.

Now after suffering without AC for around 2 hrs, passengers of Delhi-Singapore @airindia flight being deplaned suspecting a technical glitch. Pathetic service @airindia @DGCAIndia @moneycontrolcom https://t.co/omaceiKZ41 pic.twitter.com/MOccbgH4JT — Ashish Mishra (@AshishM1885) September 10, 2025

The Press Trust of India reported that the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was meant to have taken off at 11pm, according to one of their journalists who was on board.

Over 200 passengers were deboarded after two hours and taken to the terminal building without the crew providing any specific reason for their decision.

The Times of India shared a statement from Air India explaining that the flight was delayed due to a cabin cooling issue on ground prior to departure.

"Passengers were regularly kept informed of the delay and our ground colleagues in Delhi extended all support to passengers at the airport, including providing refreshments and meals," they added.

The flight subsequently took off at 5.36am, six-and-a-half hours later, after a change of aircraft.

