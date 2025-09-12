'We can never fully repay this debt': PM Wong pays tribute to those who fought for Singapore 80 years ago

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has expressed his deep gratitude to those who fought for Singapore as well as the pioneers who rebuilt the country after World War II (WWII).

In a Facebook post on Friday (Sept 12), PM Wong wrote: "As we mark 60 years of independence, we remember and honour all who defended Singapore, as well as the pioneers who endured the war and rebuilt our home from its ruins."

"The peace and prosperity we enjoy today rests on their sacrifices. We can never fully repay this debt.

"But we can, and must, ensure that the price of war is never forgotten. Let us uphold the values of courage, resilience and determination they showed — and continue safeguarding Singapore and our way of life, together as one people."

The Japanese Occupation of Singapore ended on Sept 12, 1945 — when Supreme Allied Commander in South-east Asia Lord Louis Mountbatten accepted Japan's surrender at the former City Hall.

"For many of us in the post-war generations, memories of that time live on through the voices of our parents and grandparents," PM Wong wrote.

"The Occupation was a dark chapter — marked by fear, suffering and the loss of innocent lives."

Speaking about the Sook Ching massacre — which he described as one of the most tragic episodes of this period in Singapore's history — PM Wong said that "these events remain deeply etched in our national memory".

A commemoration ceremony to mark the 80-year anniversary of the end of WWII will be held at the Kranji War Memorial on Friday.

It will honour those who fought to defend Malaya and Singapore, as well as civilians who died during the war.

During the ceremony, a remembrance bell will be rung five times to mark the years of the war.

Local organisations, veterans and foreign dignitaries will also lay wreaths at the event. This will be followed by the laying of Senbazuru (one thousand paper cranes) by the Japanese community.

