'We cannot let them down': PM Wong says Singapore must defy global trend of youths feeling trapped in 'relentless rat race'

The Government will strive to create more fulfilling lives for youths and “to the generations that follow”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Wednesday (Sept 24).

This is through initiatives to strengthen social mobility and safety nets, as well as deepening Singapore’s “sense of solidarity”, he added.

PM Wong made the pledge in his speech on the third day of the debate on the President’s Address, which laid out the key priorities of the Government during the 15th Parliament.

In his speech, the prime minister noted that competition has “intensified” in Singapore compared to the past when “securing paper qualifications was seen as a sure ticket to success”.

“Young people sometimes feel like they are trapped in a relentless rat race, from classroom to workplace,” said PM Wong.

He added that it is not unique in Singapore where youths are worried that society is becoming more stratified with the rich “pulling ahead, while others struggle to keep up”.

PM Wong also cited global trends such as "quiet quitting" in the West and the "tang ping (lie flat)" movement in China that come in light of the increased pressures felt by youths across the world.

“Here in Singapore, we must do everything we can to defy this global trend,” he said. “The young are our future. We cannot let them down.

“We will strive to create more fulfilling lives — for you. And not just for a few among you, but for all of you.”

On his promise to youths, PM Wong said that the Government will invest more in their early years to close “opportunity gaps” from “advantages that better off parents confer on their children”.

This is through expanding early childhood programme KidStart and ComLink+, which provides financial help to lower-income families.

The prime minister said that the Government will also “redouble efforts” to improve preschool attendance among children from lower-income families, by working closely with parents, pre-school operators and social agencies.

Change to hiring and promotions necessary

On academic pressures, PM Wong noted changes to how the Primary School Leaving Education is graded and replacing streaming with full-subject based banding in secondary schools.

He said that the Government will do more in this term of Parliament by reducing the stakes of single exams and broaden the definitions of success.

“But education reforms alone are not enough to accomplish the transformation as we seek,” PM Wong said. “If employers still cling to narrow academic criteria to judge ability, then the arms race will simply shift from schools to workplaces.

“We must therefore change how we hire and promote.”

PM Wong cited the Public Service, which he said no longer uses academic results as the “be-all and end-all” for recruitment.

More skills-based assessments are used instead, he said, adding that such changes are also seen in the private sector.

Moving towards a 'we first' society

PM Wong also spoke more on moving towards a “we first” society — first mentioned at last month’s National Day Rally where he urged Singaporeans to adopt a mindset of shared responsibility and collective resilience.

“As we work towards a fairer society, we must also accept a basic truth — not every journey will reach the same destination,” he said.

The reality is that some skills will command a higher pay, and some skills and talents will always be more in demand than others, according to PM Wong.

“But that’s why those who do better must never forget this: No one succeeds alone,” he said.

He added that every fortunate person in Singapore owes a debt to the community, and should contribute more — not just in taxes but also compassion and care.

A "we first" society does not mean suppressing individuality, either, said the prime minister.

“It means the ‘me’ can only thrive when the ‘we’ is strong’,” he added.

“So we need to embrace our individuality, and help everyone be the best possible versions of themselves.

“At the same time, we have to look out for one another and lift each other up. Only then can we be greater than the sum of our parts.”

