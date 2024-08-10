'We can't rest': Incessant knocking on floor forces Choa Chu Kang family to sleep in living room

A resident living in Choa Chu Kang has accused her neighbours of disturbing her peace by knocking on the floor above her day and night.

The daily disturbances forced Su Ming Hui (transliteration) and her parents to sleep in the living room of their flat, reported Lianhe Zaobao on Friday (Aug 9).

The 41-year-old, who has lived in Block 486 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 for 20 years, said the noise first started four years ago.

Su added that it can be heard almost every morning from 9 to 11am, and again from 10pm to 1am the following morning.

"Many tenants have come and go in the past four years but noise would still be emitted," she said. "We can't rest."

Unable to sleep due to the noise travelling to two rooms in her flat, Su said that she and her parents have since moved to one room and laid out a sofa bed and temporary mattress in the living room.

Su said that she had confronted two neighbours, but both of them denied causing the noise.

"We called the police and wanted to collect evidence to bring them to court, but we had to give up after we couldn't prove who made the noise," she added.

The woman also recalled receiving threatening letters after making a complaint against her previous neighbour who had moved in above her four years ago when the noise first started.

She said that the two letters, which contained horrific imagery of charred corpses and burned houses, was sent to her after the French tenant moved out in 2020.

To block out the noise, Su said she now keeps a radio on in her room 24 hours a day - a practice that she started a year ago.

"In order not to be scared by the noise, we would rather listen to radio broadcasts and music every day," she said.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, one of Su's neighbours denied being the culprit behind the noise.

The 41-year-old technician said that he is aware that the neighbour living below him has complained several times.

"We didn't do anything. In fact, I could hear knocking sounds from time to time in my home, but I couldn't tell where they were coming from," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Really cannot tahan': Residents frustrated by noisy neighbours, some struggle to find a solution

chingshijie@asiaone.com