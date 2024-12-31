'We don't want to see him hurt or punished': Delivery riders vexed by Woodlands special needs boy taking their bikes

A teen boy with special needs keeps stealing the e-bikes of food delivery riders in Woodlands and they are appealing for the authorities to do something about it.

One of the delivery riders, Stomp contributor Tay, said they have been grappling with this "unique and persistent" issue since November.

"A 14-year-old boy, reportedly carrying a special needs card, has been repeatedly stealing e-bikes and opening delivery bags to take the riders' belongings," said the Stomp contributor.

"Despite multiple police reports, the issue remains unresolved, leaving the riders frustrated and concerned. The boy targets e-bikes parked in the area every few days. Some of us also caught him in the act and even provided photos and videos of his actions.

"However, due to the boy's condition, authorities are unable to press charges or detain him for long. Each time he is apprehended, he is released the following day, only to resume his disruptive activities."

[[nid:712962]]

The Stomp contributor added: "Most of us don't earn much and can't afford these repeated losses. We're wasting time guarding our bikes, chasing after him when he steals, and dealing with the disruption during our shifts.

"Calling the police means waiting 35 minutes for them to arrive and taking statements, but nothing changes."

The boy's mother told Shin Min Daily News that her son suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and he has been unwilling to go to school recently.

A Singapore permanent resident from Indonesia, she said that if she locked the boy at home, he would throw things and so she had no choice but to let him go out.

"I work as a cleaner and have no time to look after him," said the mother, who is divorced from the boy's Singaporean father.

"Sometimes he won't come home until 11pm and I have to go out to look for him."

She said her other son, 24, is autistic and living in a home. She has applied for the younger boy to live there as well.

The Stomp contributor said: "We don't want to see him hurt or punished, but we need a solution that protects our livelihood and ensures he gets the help he needs.

"We hope that by drawing attention to the matter, the authorities will step in to provide more robust support for both the boy and the affected riders.

"We, the riders, who often work long hours without additional benefits like year-end bonuses, and this situation is taking a toll on our livelihoods."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.