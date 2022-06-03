‘We feel stalked': Not O$P$ but Clementi residents find unit numbers scribbled on wall over dog poo

You will usually find house unit details and the characters "O$P$" scrawled on walls by loan sharks chasing down bad debts.

But one HDB resident woke up one day to find her residential unit number written on the walls of her block at Block 351 Clementi Avenue 2 on Saturday (May 28), accusing her of letting her dog urinate at the void deck.

Notices put out by the Jurong-Clementi Town Council warning residents not to allow their pets to defecate or urinate at the void deck were also vandalised, along with this resident's unit number written on it.

The posters had pictures of dog poo and urine scattered around the void deck floor, informing residents that 'Our lobby is not your dog's loo' and to 'Train your dog'.

The notices also had unit numbers of other residents written on it, with the world "dog pee" written below it.

This resident who contacted Stomp said that she first saw the notices put up on May 25 and have since made an effort to stop her dog from making a ruckus and now, "he only pees and poos on the grass".

Three days later however, she saw her unit number, among others, written on one of the notices.

"We are so worried because we feel stalked. It's so weird because we always shut our main door," she said adding that the other residents whose unit numbers were there were shocked too.

PHOTO: Stomp

The Jurong-Clementi Town Council said that case is currently under police investigation.

The resident told Stomp she has never received any mail, e-mail, phone call or visit in-person regarding her dog.

She said that she has reported the incident to the town council and the police.

A spokesperson from the Jurong-Clementi Town Council said that the affected walls have since been re-painted and that a resident had immediately removed the posters with the unit numbers scribbled on them.

The town council said they have reached out to the resident explaining that the graffiti and unit numbers were not written by their officers.

"The town council takes a serious view of what happened. These acts of vandalism have damaged common property, and furthermore the vandal’s graffiti had cited residents’ unit numbers," said the town council's spokesperson.

"We urge residents who may have seen anyone suspicious to come forward to assist the police with their investigations.”

ALSO READ: Man who vandalised police post jailed 7 years

hiwaashini@asiaone.com