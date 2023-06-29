'We felt like vomiting': Woman finds 'black substance' after drinking Coke bought from online platform

One woman and her daughter were left feeling traumatised after drinking Coke that looked and tasted unusual.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday (June 29), user Venus Mars shared that she bought 30 cans of the drink from e-commerce site Shopee, stating that they were from "Coca-Cola company".

"[My daughter and I] drank this can of Coke," the woman said. "It tasted weird, so we decided to pour out the contents before we throw it into the dustbin."

To her horror, Venus Mars shared that she found a "black substance" in her drink.

A photo posted online showed an unidentifiable mass placed on the lid of the can.

Stating that the can she drank from expires in October 2023, the Shopee customer said: " Honestly we were traumatised and felt like vomiting right away.

"I wouldn't know what that thing is [as we were] too traumatised to even investigate further."

Venus Mars' Facebook post has since garnered over 100 shares.

In the comments, several netizens had their say on what that "black substance" in the drink might be.

"Wish all cans were transparent," another netizen said, while a fellow commenter advised the woman to contact the Singapore Food Agency so that they can investigate further.

AsiaOne has contacted Venus Mars and Coca-Cola Singapore for more information.

