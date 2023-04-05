'We had a good run': Xiaxue announces split from husband of 13 years

Local influencer Wendy Cheng, better known as Xiaxue, announced on Wednesday (March 5) night that she has parted ways with her husband of 13 years.

Taking to Instagram to break the news, the 38-year-old wrote: "Mike and I have decided, mutually and amicably to end our marriage."

She also revealed that she and her husband have "been separated for a long time now".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqqD5IyJcLp/?hl=en

Cheng married her husband, Mike Sayre, back in 2010 and they had their son, Dashiel, in March 2013.

She said on her post that they've been together for 17 years.

"We both took a long time to come to this decision, and it's not an easy one to make. This may not be the fairytale ending that everyone wishes for, but 17 years is a long time and we had a good run with loads of love, happiness and memories formed together."

She added that she and Sayre will now focus on co-parenting their son.

The duo met online and dated for more than three years before tying the knot.

Ending her post, Cheng wished Sayre, 41, all the best, and apologised to her followers that "this love story has come to an end".

She also requested to be given privacy following the announcement.

ALSO READ: 'You get braver online': Xiaxue says she's non-confrontational in real life, avoids those she 'attacks' in cyberspace

claudiatan@asiaone.com