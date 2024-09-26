We just have to work around it, say some commuters as MRT EWL disruption continues into third day

On the second day of train service disruption along the East-West Line, several commuters at Jurong East MRT station were seen trying to find the way to their destinations.

Those entering the MRT station on Thursday (Sept 26) evening scrutinised the various signages put up around the platform, before asking SMRT staff for directions.

One of them was 22-year-old nursing student Joyce Ji, who was travelling to her gym at Marina One.

After approaching an SMRT staff member for help, the young woman stood at the MRT platform as she tried to decide if she wanted to continue heading to the gym.

"I found out about the disruption yesterday, and I wasn't sure where to go at first. Now I'm contemplating if I should take the train or Grab.

"It's something that can't be helped, so I have no choice but to adapt. Usually my boyfriend drives, but I guess I'm just unlucky today," she told AsiaOne.

Another female commuter, who did not wish to be named, told AsiaOne that she boarded the train at City Hall station and alighted at Jurong East station to fetch her son from school.

"Usually my helper takes the train from Chinese Garden MRT station, where we live, to pick him up. But because of the delay I had to pick him up today," she said.

She also had to wake up slightly earlier to get to work this morning.

After finding about the train service disruptions, she said that she had to ask for directions but got confused as "there was a lot of information given".

"I still had to do my own research after that."

"It's inevitable, so we just have to work around it. But I appreciate what the SMRT staff have been doing to help us get around, they're doing their best," she said.

An SMRT staff member, who declined to be named, told AsiaOne that staff working at various stations across the island were deployed to Jurong East MRT station on Thursday evening to manage the crowds and guide commuters.

She declined to share how many staff members were deployed to the station that day.

Staff donning florescent yellow SMRT vests were also seen inside Westgate, answering commuters' queries on how to get to the bridging buses on the other side of the shopping mall.

At the bus stop, SMRT staff guided commuters onto the bridging buses, urging them not to run. Buses were available every two minutes.

A man surnamed Tan, who lives in Clementi, told AsiaOne that his commute to his workplace in Kranji was delayed by about 20 minutes this morning.

"Usually I take the train to Jurong East and then switch to the North-South Line, it takes me about 40 minutes. This morning, it took me about an hour," he said.

The delay didn't make much of a difference to him. "It's just taking another bus," he said.

SMRT aims to restore full service on Monday

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT announced earlier on Thursday that they are still unable to resume train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations in both directions.

They are aiming for a partial restoration of train services on Friday, with a single line shuttle service running every 20 minutes between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations.

However, in a statement later that night, LTA and SMRT said that this will not take place.

"We had tried our best to make this option work by expediting the repairs on one of the tracks. We have since determined that it can be done, but it would mean slowing down the repairs on the parallel damaged rail as repairs cannot be done when the shuttle is in operation," they said.

LTA and SMRT added that it is "better to expedite repair and prioritise restoring full service earlier", rather than run the shuttle service.

"SMRT is aiming to restore full service on Monday, and running the shuttle train could risk delaying full restoration by a few days."

In the meantime, free bridging buses are available to commuters who are heading to Clementi, Dover and Buona Vista stations from Jurong East.

More time needed for repair works due to extensive damage

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat provided an update on the train repair works.

"The engineers from SMRT and LTA have been working throughout the night to assess and to carry out repairs to the damaged tracks and equipment," he said.

Chee explained that the authorities need more time to complete the repairs and carry out tests to ensure commuter safety before fully restoring train services.

He also apologised to commuters for the train service disruption.

READ ALSO: EWL train disruption: LTA, SMRT aiming for partial restoration of services on Friday

claudiatan@asiaone.com