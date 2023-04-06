We just want a place to chit chat, Jurong residents say after Residents' Corner stays incomplete for 2 years

When these residents first learnt that a Residents' Corner would be built under their block, they were looking forward to having a new place to socialise.

But 28 months later, construction work on new tables and stools at Block 639 Jurong West Street 61 remains unfinished, Shin Min Daily News reported on Thursday (April 6).

One resident, surnamed Lu, voiced his frustration over the lack of progress.

"The Residents' Corner has been fenced off for a long time," the 78-year-old told the Chinese evening daily.

And when it rains, cement that's meant to build the incomplete tables and stools will "flow out", dirtying the ground.

Another resident, surnamed Hu, shared that the fenced off area is causing inconvenience to her daily life.

The 47-year-old housewife said she has to make a detour whenever she wants to take out the garbage or go to the car park.

Meanwhile, 53-year-old Hassan shared that the start-stop construction works would cause noise disturbances for residents.

As the void deck only has a bench and a few other seats, Lu said he spent $80 on 10 plastic chairs so that more of his neighbours could come together for a chit-chat.

But after the chairs were stolen, the residents now have to bring their own chairs to their gatherings.

Lu, who's been living in Jurong West for more than 10 years, said: "I was looking forward to the completion of the Residents' Corner.

"I even wanted to prepare a teapot so that everyone could sit down, drink tea and chat."

Construction work to resume by end of month: West Coast Town Council

Responding to Shin Min's queries, West Coast Town Council said that the delay in construction work at the Residents' Corner is caused by contractor issues.

Due to the pandemic, the contractor in charge of the project faced difficulties in obtaining materials and labour, the town council's spokesperson said.

"To resolve the issue, the town council will be working closely with the contractor. The project is expected to resume by the end of this month."

West Coast Town Council apologised to residents for the inconvenience caused and said it has posted a notice at the lift lobby to inform residents of the project's development.

Issued on March 23, it states that the Residents' Corner is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

chingshijie@asiaone.com