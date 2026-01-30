We need to ensure that jobs created are good ones for Singapore and Singaporeans: DPM Gan

Even as Singapore works to achieve growth, the Republic can no longer assume this will generate jobs, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Thursday (Jan 29).

Providing an update of the Economic Strategy Review’s (ESR) recommendations, DPM Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, said the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to "higher value-adding" industries and business activities.

"That means you will not need as many workers," he added. "Therefore, we need to ensure that the jobs created are good jobs for Singapore and Singaporeans."

Chaired by DPM Gan, the Government-led ESR unveiled a slew of recommendations which they said will ensure that Singapore can continue to thrive amid geopolitical changes like the US tariffs, as well as technological changes.

A nationwide push to embrace AI features heavily in the seven recommendations — from boosting productivity for businesses, to improving literacy in schools and the workforce.

He said that the Government is hoping to encourage companies to adopt AI to "transform the way they do things" — and not simply buy an AI package and "play with it".

He cited American memory chip maker Micron Technology, whose facility here integrates AI and advanced robotics in their production “with such precision”.

On Tuesday, DPM Gan attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Micron’s advanced water fabrication facility in the north of Singapore, which is part of a US$24 billion (S$30 billion) investment plan that will create 1,600 jobs.

"This is something that we hope our businesses, our economy will embrace AI," he said.

Acting Transport Minister and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow, meanwhile, said that there will be many opportunities for companies to bring talent whose expertise are in AI into Singapore.

He gave an example of how French aerospace and defence giant Thales are building a new cyber security AI incubator in Singapore.

While AI will lead to the creation of new types of roles, the ESR said that the Government will need to ensure that there are more diverse jobs that are being transformed, including those in essential services from skilled trades to care services.

The ESR recommended a new national workforce strategy where students can learn with AI, and workers can be more productive with AI.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Senior Minister of State for Education David Neo cited how the technology is used at wards in Singapore General Hospital, where nurses are using it to track patients and look for signs of distress.

"As we go on this journey together with our business, we will be able to find different ways in which they can use AI to help strengthen their processes," added Neo, who co-chairs the ESR’s committee on human capital.

