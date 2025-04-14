'We need more voices, more perspectives': Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal among new faces in WP volunteers video

Workers' Party (WP) new face Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal has stressed the importance of more voices and perspectives in the Parliament in a volunteer recruitment video.

The clip was posted to the party's Facebook page on Sunday (April 13) and asked Singaporeans to volunteer with WP if they believe in a "responsible alternative voice in Parliament and a better future for Singapore".

During his segment, Singh started by introducing himself, stating that he began volunteering with WP during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"For too long in our country, we've had just one dominant voice in Parliament. We need more voices, more perspectives, not less," added the Senior Counsel.

He has been spotted on walkabouts and house visits donning WP's blue polo shirt since becoming a member in 2023, leading to speculation on whether he will be contesting the General Election.

The 59-year-old was often seen in the newly formed Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, although there has also been talk of him being fielded in East Coast GRC.

Singh, who is regarded as a "star catch" for WP, could also contest in an SMC.

'I care deeply about the future of Singapore'

Also featured in the recruitment video were account director Jeraldine Phneah and senior property manager Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik.

"I care deeply about the future of Singapore and want to play a more proactive role in shaping a more compassionate and inclusive society for us to live in," said Phneah, who works in the Artificial Intelligence sector.

The party's social media posts in December last year showed Phneah at walkabouts and outreach activities in both East Coast and Jalan Besar GRCs.

Her connection to the party traces back to the 2015 General Election, when she started volunteering with the Jalan Besar team.

After that election, she joined the party's East Coast-Fengshan team, helping out with grassroots activities.

Muhaimin, who has been a property manager with Aljunied-Hougang Town Council for 10 years, said that he has been volunteering with the party since 2019.

He has been seen at community events in Sengkang GRC alongside the constituency’s MPs.

He was pictured with Louis Chua and Associate Professor Jamus Lim at a Christmas event last year and at a walkabout with Assoc Prof Lim in January, among other events.

Muhaimin could potentially fill the spot in Sengkang GRC left vacant after former member Raeesah Khan resigned as MP in November 2021.

The video featured many other party volunteers who spoke about their motivations for joining WP, from wanting to keep the Government accountable to taking active steps to shape the society they want.

Party secretary-general Pritam Singh then closed the video by urging Singaporeans to step up.

"General elections come around once every five years. Many of us want to make a positive contribution to Singapore, a place we call home," he said.

"This is your moment. Step up. Join us and let's work together for Singapore."

