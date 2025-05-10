'We're not running away': PSP's Tan Cheng Bock reflects on GE2025, says party will move forward

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will continue their groundwork and return at the next election, said its founder Tan Cheng Bock.

The PSP team for West Coast-Jurong West GRC — featuring Dr Tan, Leong Mun Wai, Hazel Poa, Sani Ismail and Sumarleki Amjah — made their rounds and greeted supporters and residents at West Coast Market on Saturday (May 10) morning, a week after the General Election (GE2025).

"We are not running away. We'll be back soon," said Dr Tan.

Despite the loss, he said that it was a good journey, having given the younger members a chance to experience "what it is like to fight in the election, with all the odds against you".

The PSP failed to emerge victorious during the rematch in West Coast-Jurong West GRC against the People’s Action Party (PAP) on May 3.

The PAP slate, led by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, received 60.01 per cent of votes over the PSP who lagged behind with 39.99 per cent of votes.

"At the end of the day, we didn't do that well," he said, adding that the focus now is to see how the PSP can move forward and train a new generation that will enter Parliament.

Noting his 26 years of experience, he emphasised that his participation in GE2025 was in hopes of bringing more young people into Parliament.

"I think maybe (the public) thinks we're not ready, but it's okay, because the Workers' Party took about 60 years to just gain 10 seats. I told them, 'Don't be discouraged'," he said.

Dr Tan also confirmed that he will be retiring from electoral politics, but will remain in the party as an advisor.

Leong reiterated Dr Tan's sentiments and said that the party will "reflect, regroup and return".

He also said that internal discussions are still ongoing, and promised to make an official statement regarding the future of the party once it has been decided.

The PSP's vote share for GE2025 was significantly lower than GE2020, where they received 48.31 per cent in West Coast GRC and earned two Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) seats.

Following their losses in all six constituencies that were contested, the PSP did not secure any NCMP seats and will no longer have a presence in Parliament for the next five years.

