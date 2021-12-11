'We seek public understanding to not speculate': SGH responds after death of nurse

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has urged the public to not speculate about the death of one of its nurses.

In a Facebook post published on Friday (Dec 10), Ng Gaik Nai, the hospital's chief nurse said that they are aware of the social media posts and messages on her death.

She added: "Out of respect for the family and our staff, we seek public understanding to not speculate about the incident."

Ng also wrote that SGH is "deeply saddened by the loss of a well-loved colleague and dear friend".

"We have reached out to them (the nurse's family) to offer our assistance during this difficult time of immense grief.

"We are also supporting our colleagues as they mourn the loss," she said.

We are aware of messages and posts on social media on the passing of one of our colleagues. We are deeply saddened by... Posted by Singapore General Hospital on Thursday, December 9, 2021

While the identity of the nurse is not revealed in the Facebook post, an obituary was posted on various social media pages, including sgnightingales and Wake Up, Singapore.

Their posts alleged that the nurse had taken her own life after grappling with mental health issues and also faced difficulties returning home to Malaysia.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

chingshijie@asiaone.com