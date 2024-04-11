We shouldn't forget our roots, say Singapore Chinese Muslim community who embrace both Chinese culture and Islamic customs

Embracing Islam does not mean a person becomes a Malay, explained Hui Hui Cultural Association of Singapore president Kartinah Poh.

Formed in 2019, the association aims to promote Chinese cultural traditions and practices among the Chinese Muslims.

On April 10, Poh and the 150 members of the association celebrated Hari Raya, alongside the rest of the Muslim community in Singapore.

They attended Eid prayers at the mosque and visited friends and family.

Poh told Lianhe Zaobao that although they believe in Islam, the Chinese Muslim community celebrates traditional Chinese festivals such as Chinese New Year, Dragon Boat Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival.

"After all, we are Chinese and should not forget our roots," she said, explaining that it is a rather misconception that Muslims in Singapore are all Malays.

Poh is also a religious mentor at the Muslim Converts' Association of Singapore.

"We are both Chinese and Muslims. We learn Chinese culture and Islamic customs."

Ma Chian, who hails from Henan, China, shared that there's not much difference between the Chinese Muslims in Singapore and the Muslims in China.

"I have been in Singapore for six years and was looking for a Chinese Muslim community. There is no difference between the Muslim culture here and Chinese Muslims. There is no barrier between us at all, we are just like a big family," said the 35-year-old member of the association.

