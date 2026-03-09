'We thought it'll be our last day on earth': Singaporean recalls 'chaos' after collision with car and lorry in Malaysia

A Singaporean couple escaped with only minor injuries after their car flipped on an expressway in Malaysia.

In a TikTok video shared on Saturday (March 7), user rr_unscripted said that he was driving from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur with his wife when another car "suddenly entered" their lane.

"Everything turned to chaos," he recounted.

Footage of the accident posted on Instagram showed the couple's sports utility vehicle (SUV) colliding into a lorry, before spinning and hitting a road divider.

The car flipped before landing upright on the opposite side of the expressway.

"By logic, we shouldn’t have survived," the man said. "We both thought that it will be our last day on earth and we will never see our babies again forever."

"Surely a traumatic and unforgettable experience especially on our 18th anniversary".

The man said that the accident is a "reminder that life can change in a second".

AsiaOne has contacted the Singaporean driver for more information.

The Star reported that there were an average of 1,729 traffic accidents and 14 fatalities in Malaysia per day across 2024.

According to the Global Burden of Disease 2024 report, Malaysia had the second-highest road fatality rate among Asean nations in 2021 with 23.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

The Malaysian police has been publishing daily figures on the total number of road accidents and deaths since March 2024 — in a move to raise awareness among road users of the seriousness of road accidents.

