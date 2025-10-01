'We thought there was a dead rat nearby': Woman, 38, found dead in Tampines flat after neighbours report foul odour

A 38-year-old woman was found dead in her HDB unit in Tampines on Monday (Sept 29) morning, after neighbours reported a foul stench coming from the unit.

Residents at the block had noticed the smell for several days, initially mistaking it for a dead rat, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a call for assistance was made at about 8.25am at Block 442 Tampines Street 43.

A 38-year-old woman was found lying motionless in a residential unit and was pronounced dead at scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Deceased lived alone, described as reclusive

A resident, who wished to be known only as Chen (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News that the deceased was a Chinese woman who lived alone and had moved in about two years ago.

The 74-year-old retiree added that the woman had previously lived with a friend but had been living alone since the two had a falling out last year.

Chen shared that he had not seen the woman for several weeks and only informed the police on the morning of Sept 29 because he could no longer stand the stench.

Another resident living next door to the deceased, who wished to be known only as He (transliteration), described the woman as a recluse who kept to herself.

She had noticed that garbage outside the deceased's door had not been cleared for two weeks.

The 66-year-old homemaker also told Shin Min that the foul stench had persisted for three to four days.

"We thought there was a dead rat nearby, so we didn't pay much attention to it, but it turned out she had died at home," she said.

She added that she had spoken with the deceased's family and learned the woman was unemployed, noting that her relatives and friends would visit every few months to bring her food.

[[nid:722867]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com