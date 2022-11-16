'We want to say our final goodbye': Couple appeals for witnesses after dog's body vanishes after accident

It has been four days since a pet dog Dax was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday afternoon (Nov 13),

But this couple, surnamed Wong and Chan, were not able to give their pet dog a final send off, after its body had somehow vanished without a trace.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Wednesday (Nov 16), 35-year-old Wong shared that he and his wife returned home from lunch that day, only to discover that Dax was missing.

Adding that the five-and-a-half year-old Singapore Special was not a "frequent escapee", Wong said he learnt about its fate through social media at 5.30pm – nearly two hours after the accident.

On Sunday, a Facebook user Clair Wee said that she saw "a big dog" dashing across the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas at 4pm that day.

While appealing for the owners to claim the dog, Wee said: "It was still trying to move despite his injuries, so I patted him and comforted him a little.

"We called the authorities instead of sending it to the vet directly. We were unsure of his condition and didn't want to injure him further. Sadly, the dog didn't make it through."

Several friends initially came across Wee's Facebook post, Wong said, adding that they saw the accompanying photos and recognised Dax in them.

*Updates: 7.15pm, owner has contacted us. We have identified the dog’s name to be Dax. Currently, the owner is trying to... Posted by Clair Wee on Sunday, November 13, 2022

The couple told AsiaOne that the police informed them that staff from the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) EMAS Vehicle Recovery Service had allegedly left Dax's body at an outdoor car park along 100 Dairy Farm Road.

"We were really devastated and we just started crying in the car," Wong said, adding that they reached the car park at 6.30pm, but Dax's body was nowhere to be seen.

More questions than answers

Not being given a proper closure aside, Wong shared that the accident has left him with more questions than answers.

While accusing the authorities of losing Dax's body, Wong said: "It's strange to me that they can leave it there unattended and say 'I don't know who collected it, I just left it there'.

The body was exposed in such an open area, but there wasn't even a piece of paper that says 'someone is coming, please do not touch the body'", he added.

Wong's wife Chan chimed in: "The police assured the kind passers-by, who had stopped to help Dax, to leave and that they would keep its collar on for the owner to identify.

"So everyone knew that this was someone's pet, but I feel like it didn't matter."

Not giving up hope

It's been days since Dax's death, but the couple are not giving up hope.

Wong said: "We imagine it must have been a very painful and difficult [death]. It was raining heavily that day and he must have been so scared.

"And so this motivates us further to find his body and give him a proper resting place."

Describing how they have put their full-time work on hold, Wong shared that they have approached the National Parks Board (NParks), the police, and even their Member of Parliament for help – but to avail.

They even shared a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 14) to appeal for witnesses.

"We really want to say our final goodbye and do not want the body to be destroyed," Wong wrote.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Wong said that there's been no news so far, and time is ticking fast.

"Every day, as every minute passes, decomposition happens. We don't know if someone buried him, or if wild animals took him… We have no idea what's going on.

"All we want are answers, but they seem so far away."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a dog and an unknown vehicle on Nov 13 at 3.52pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has also contacted LTA for more information.

Members of the public, who have any information about the whereabouts of Dax's body, can contact Wong at 90735073.

