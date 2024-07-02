'We were disgusted': Diners at fast food chain get 2 burgers with maggots in a row

A diner who was getting ready to tuck into a chicken burger at a fast food eatery said he found an unpleasant addition to their order not once, but twice.

According to an Instagram post on SgfollowsAll, the customer had ordered a meal at the outlet of a popular fast food chain at Tampines One at about 7.40pm on Friday (June 21).

Upon unwrapping the burger, the unsuspecting diner found a maggot on a slice of tomato inside it - which is visible in the accompanying video posted to the Instagram page.

The customer's friend, who had also been dining at the outlet, then took the burger to the kitchen to complain. The restaurant staff agreed to replace it, said the friend.

To their horror, however, the second burger still had a maggot inside it, they claimed.

"At this point, my friend and I were just disgusted and wanted a refund," said the customer.

"We decided to ask for the manager instead... [who] was nice enough to give us a refund for just the burger and offered free chicken wings, but we declined."

"I have already complained to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and [the fast food chain], but just wanted to spread this for awareness," the customer added.

Some netizens who came across the video shared the customer's disgust, questioning food safety standards at the restaurant.

One comment read: "If there's a maggot, there is definitely something rotting."

"Oh WTH! That's disgusting," wrote another netizen.

Another commenter said: "I had food poisoning after eating [at the same chain] a while ago. Thought it was just a one-off event but seems like they really need to wake up."

AsiaOne has reached out to the fast food chain for comment.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Food Agency said it is looking into the matter.

"As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained."

It added that food safety is a joint responsibility and while SFA puts in place and enforces regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices and ensuring that their premises are clean and well-maintained.

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by operators are encouraged to report them to SFA via their online feedback form at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback.

ALSO READ: Man claims HarbourFront bakery asked for 'private settlement' after he finds 'baby cockroach' in box of cake

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com