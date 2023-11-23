'We were forced to do it': Foreign students caught stealing from Uniqlo claim they were threatened by landlord

A group of foreign students who lived in the same apartment and conspired to shoplift clothes from Uniqlo in Orchard Central have alleged that they were coerced into committing the crime, reported 8world.

Their modus operandi involved removing the items' price tags and radio-frequency identification (RFID) chips before heading to self-checkout counters.

The thefts and attempted thefts of $1,788 worth of apparel took place in October.

Four of them - Indian nationals aged between 20 and 26 - were sentenced to jail for between 40 and 65 days on Wednesday (Nov 22).

They reportedly studied at different schools but lived together in the same flat.

One of the students, Shun Smit Ashokbhai, claims that he was coerced into committing the crime, reported 8world.

Said the 21-year-old in court on Wednesday (Nov 22): "I admit that I made a mistake. But we were forced to do it. I've only been in Singapore for a month.

"My landlord told me to follow his instructions, otherwise he would increase my rent. He said he would also make sure I wouldn't have a place to stay if I tried to move out.

"I agreed because I don't know anyone in Singapore, if he kicked me out I'd have nowhere to go."

[[nid:659344]]

Smit was charged in court together with Shihora Ridham Mukeshbhai, 20, Kuvadiya Milan Ghansyambhai, 26, and Chauhan Ruchi Sanjaykumar, 25 on Wednesday.

Court documents revealed that three other Indian nationals, identified as Bhavik, 24, Vishal, 23, and Darshan, 22, were also involved in the theft.

Bhavik and Vishal planned to steal from the clothing store, and roped the rest into the plan.

The group's first act of theft occurred on Oct 12 at the Uniqlo outlet in Orchard Central.

Entering the store at about 6pm, the group picked out the items of clothing and removed the attached price tags.

They then headed to the store's self-checkout counters, where they purchased three tote bags at $3.90 apiece to stash their loot.

They left at around 7.30pm, with 64 pieces of clothing worth $1,788.

Some students already left Singapore

Four days later, Ruchi and Ridham, along with Bhavik and three other Indian nationals – Shivam, 27, Jay, 26, and Mili, 27, went back to the same outlet.

Using the same modus operandi, the group attempted to make away with 72 items worth $2,271.

However, a security store officer officer noticed them hurriedly packing the clothes into the tote bags and asked them to show him the a receipt as proof of payment.

Ridham told the security guard that their friend had the receipt and walked away. Shivam, who was with him, also quickly fled, leaving the items behind.

A sales assistant later lodged a police report and the shoplifters were arrested after police identified them via the store's CCTV footage.

However, Bhavik, Vishal, Darshan and Mili had already left Singapore at the time of the arrests.

'I didn't know we were going to Uniqlo'

Two other female Indian nationals in the group, Brahmbhatt Komal Chetankumar and Christian Arpita Arvindbhai, both 27, were also scheduled to plead guilty on Nov 22 to shoplifting.

However, they blamed Bhavik and claimed they did not have any intention to steal.

Their plea of guilt were rejected, and their cases are scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Nov 30.

Komal claimed: "I didn't know we were were going to Uniqlo. After we reached I merely followed instructions to put the clothes in the basket.

"I don't know what [Bhavik] did, I only realised the items had been stolen when I got home."

READ ALSO: 6 schoolgirls from Australia arrested for allegedly shoplifting from lingerie store at Orchard Road

claudiatan@asiaone.com