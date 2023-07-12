'We were puzzled why no customers': Bukit Panjang hawkers report unlicensed vegetable sellers to authorities

Several unlicensed vegetable sellers are currently under investigation after some disgruntled hawkers from a neighbouring wet market reported them to the authorities.

The unlicensed vendors had set up makeshift stalls in an open space near Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market, reported Shin Min Daily News.

One stallholder from the market, surnamed Chen, told Shin Min that the men appeared in the open space last Sunday (July 9), bringing with them at least five boxes of vegetables.

Chen added that business was booming for the illegal vendors as an endless stream of people gathered around the makeshift stalls, blocking the walkway.

Another stallholder, surnamed Lee, told Shin Min that he noticed something amiss when he had fewer customers than usual.

"We were puzzled why there were no customers in the morning," Lee said.

"A neighbouring stall owner decided to investigate and found that someone had set up a stall [at the open space], so we notified our Member of Parliament (MP)."

Shin Min reported that Liang Eng Hwa, MP for Bukit Panjang SMC, was having a walkabout last Sunday in the vicinity.

Upon hearing about the illegal vegetable sellers, he immediately got the town council to investigate.

"After a while, we saw enforcement officers and police arrive," Chen said.

Cheap prices

Lee told Shin Min that the unlicensed vendors sold their vegetables at lower prices, which affected the business of the stall owners at the market.

"Vegetables such as cabbage and lettuce are usually sold for $5 or $7 per kilogram, but they are selling it for as low as $1 or $2," Lee complained.

Zhao Rui Yue (transliteration), a 45-year-old vegetable seller, told the Chinese daily that the group of illegal vendors appeared roughly six months ago. They seemed to have no regular schedule but often appear on Sundays.

According to Zhao, business would fall by at least half whenever the illegal vendors appeared.

"They sell each vegetable for $1, that's too cheap," Zhao expressed.

"When I went to look at their stock, some vegetable leaves had turned yellow. It might be expiring soon, which is why they can sell for such a low price!"

Zhao would also assess the type of vegetables the illegal vendors sold, and then stock up on less of such vegetables such as cabbage, lettuce, and radishes, to avoid selling the same items.

Enforcement action

When a reporter from Shin Min arrived on Sunday afternoon, three men in their 20s — believed to be the unlicensed vegetable sellers — were seen packing up their produce on the rainy day.

One of them told the Chinese daily that they get their vegetables from a supplier in Pasir Panjang, and sell them at different places around Singapore.

He revealed that they do not have a fixed location or operation timings.

The man also confessed that he did not have a license to sell his produce.

In a statement made to Shin Min, the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council said that an enforcement team had been dispatched immediately once they learnt of the issue, but the unlicensed sellers were unwilling to cooperate.

The unlicensed sellers only stopped their business after the town council sought assistance from the police. In addition, a report was also made to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance on July 9 to inform the unlicensed sellers to leave at the request of Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council.

AsiaOne has reached out to SFA for more information.

