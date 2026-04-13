'We will need to brace ourselves for a bumpy ride': Shanmugam explains consequences of the Middle East conflict

Singaporeans must brace ourselves as we face multiple knock-on effects following the Middle East conflict, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said in a speech at the Home Team Promotion Ceremony 2026 on Monday (April 13).

He said the Middle East conflict has shown that Iran has the "leverage it can wield" by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

"There are reports of ships paying the Iranian authorities tolls for safe passage, up to US$2 million(S$2.5 million)," Shanmugam said.

"Before the conflict, 80 ships passed through the Strait daily. If all of them paid that toll, that would be US$160 million per day."

In response, the US announced that it will blockade the Strait, which will also have consequences for Singapore, the minister said.

Explaining the impact of the conflict, Shanmugam explained that terrorism threats have increased, oil and energy flows have been disrupted and prices have risen.

"Next consequence, a continuation of a new phenomena in world order," he stated.

He explained that this meant the world may now be lead by force, that "might is right", which "creates a very serious situation for small countries like Singapore".

The most concerning, according to him, is the implications of the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz or on any other strait in the world used for international navigation.

He said: "Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of Sea, and customary international law, there is free right to transit passage across such straits, and that no one can impose tolls or selectively decide whose ships gets access to these waters."

Reiterating Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan's stance in Parliament that "we cannot engage in negotiations for safe passage" or "negotiate on toll rates in the Strait of Hormuz", Shanmugam explained Singapore's perspective.

"This is not a case of Singapore siding with the US or Western countries," he said.

"We have said what we have said in our own strategic interest— consistent with international law. It is a core interest for Singapore."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com