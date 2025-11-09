'We will secure Singapore's place in this changed world': PM Wong reaffirms commitment to create new opportunities for Singaporeans

The People's Action Party (PAP) will continue to focus on forging new opportunities for Singapore, while renewing itself to represent all Singaporeans, said Prime Minister and PAP secretary-general Lawrence Wong.

Addressing more than 1,800 party activists at the biennial party convention on Sunday (Nov 9) at Singapore Expo, Wong outlined the party's priorities and tasks ahead following the recent election.

He noted that the global environment is becoming increasingly uncertain, shifting from globalisation to protectionism and economic nationalism.

"First, we will secure Singapore's place in this changed world... The world has always been dangerous place, but it's getting worse," said Wong

"They are deep structural shifts and they will affect the survival and success of small open economies like Singapore," said Wong.

He highlighted that efforts are underway to build new partnerships, expand Singapore's diplomatic reach — including in regions such as Africa and Latin America — and deepen ties with existing partners.

At the convention, with the theme "Changed World, Fresh Team, New Resolve", Wong said that keeping the economy competitive and strong, while providing assurance and support to keep society united, remain key priorities of the Government.

Initiatives such as Jobs Nearby @ CDC have also been launched to support local employment, said Wong.

Said PM Wong: "Our job as a government is not to stop the change, but to help people ride through it – to give them the skills, support and confidence to seize new opportunities, and ensure that no one is left behind."

Party chairman and Education Minister Desmond Lee, who gave the opening speech, also highlighted a "renewed mandate" and urged it to be carried with humility and purpose.

"Every generation judges us — not just by our past or the promises that we make — but by how we act, how we listen, and how we care for Singaporeans."

Some key priorities highlighted Lee include strengthening social impact, building a dynamic economy, and fostering a more caring and united society.

Election victory not a "landslide"

Recounting the general election that took place earlier this year, PM Wong noted that "very tough fights" were fought against the PAP.

"In several constituencies, just a small swing against the PAP and the results would have been very different," he said.

Two of these constituencies were Tampines and Punggol.

He stated that losing Tampines would have suggested that the "calculated appeal" by the Workers' Party to Malay-Muslim voters was an effective strategy and encouraged other political parties to do the same.

Losing Punggol to the Workers' Party, on the other hand, would have "sent the wrong message" that voters did not care about the proven abilities and steady leadership of an experienced minister like Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, he said.

"The media described the election as a landslide victory for the PAP, but to me, it was not a landslide," said PM Wong, who also shared that he came out of the elections with an "overwhelming sense of humility and gratitude".

During the convention, 426 activists were recognised for their dedication, whether serving residents or championing causes such as women's development, youth, senior care, mental health, and sustainability.

The highest honour, the Meritorious Service Medal, was awarded to former minister of manpower, Lim Swee Say for his contributions to upholding tripartism, and service to the party and Singapore over the past 29 years.

Next election will be even tougher: PM Wong

In his closing remarks, PM Wong said that despite the party's win and performance in this year's election, the challenges ahead remain significant.

"Remember, the next election will be a new battle. If you thought GE2025 was tough, brace yourself. The next one will be even tougher," he said.

In this year's election, the PAP increased its vote share to 65.57 per cent, up from 61.24 per cent in 2020, bucking the usual trend of a decline following a change in prime minister.

The next general election must be called by 2030.

PM Wong also expressed hopes to see the outlines of the party's next 5G team emerging by then.

"I am still looking for capable Singaporeans with the conviction to serve, to join us in this mission, and I hope to attract more potential office holders who are prepared to step forward to serve in politics," he said.

