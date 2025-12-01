Wealthy widow who nearly lost $40m to former tour guide Yang Yin dies aged 98

A wealthy Singaporean widow, who almost lost $40 million of her assets to her former tour guide nearly a decade ago, has died at the age of 98.

Retired physiotherapist Chung Khin Chun died on Oct 25 and was cremated three days later, reported 8world.

The woman’s niece confirmed to the Chinese news outlet on Monday (Dec 1) that Chung died peacefully without illness.

Chung had been embroiled in a bitter dispute against former tour guide Yang Yin, who was later jailed for misappropriating $1.1 million from her.

The pair met in 2008, when Yang acted as her private tour guide during a trip in China.

A year later, Yang then 35, moved into Chung’s bungalow in Yio Chu Kang after her husband died and claimed she wanted him to be her “grandson”.

Yang, who obtained Singapore permanent residency, also brought his wife and two young children into the country.

The childless widow in 2010 made a will leaving Yang with all of her assets, estimated to be worth $40 million.

But Chung’s niece and guardian sued Yang four years later for manipulating her aunt, who was diagnosed with dementia, into handing over control of her assets.

In August 2016, Yang pleaded guilty to misappropriating $1.1 million from Chung and falsifying receipts for a sham company to stay in Singapore and obtain permanent residency. He was sentenced to a total of 11 years and two months in jail.

Yang was later deported from Singapore in June 2022 and barred from re-entering the country.

