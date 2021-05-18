Wear a mask with better filtration capability to slow down spread of Covid-19: Lawrence Wong

Simple cloth masks are out, masks with better filtration capability are in, the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force (MTF) said on Tuesday (May 18).

MTF co-chair Lawrence Wong urged Singaporeans to wear masks with better filtration capability, especially when entering confined spaces with people close by.

In light of the rising Covid-19 cases, with a high chance attributed to new coronavirus variants, this recommendation includes surgical masks or one with a filtration insert.

Wong added, based on the latest evidence on how the various Covid-19 strains can spread – including through the air – wearing the right mask will prove significant.

"It's not just wearing a cloth mask, but wear one with high filtration capability – a surgical mask or one of those with the filter inserts.

"We have to do everything we can – all of us – to do our part to slow down the spread of the virus," he said.

A mask with good filtration capability is a single-use or reusable mask that has at least 95% bacterial filtration efficiency, the Ministry of Health said on the same day.

What's suitable? Surgical masks

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Suitable face coverings, MOH suggested, include surgical masks.

MOH said: "Single-use masks would typically report their filtration efficiency as part of their product specifications."

What's suitable? Reusable masks with at least two layers of fabric

PHOTO: Temasek Foundation

Besides surgical masks, MOH recommends reusable masks that are made of at least two layers of fabric.

"Reusable masks such as masks issued by the People’s Association and Temasek Foundation also have good filtration efficiency," MOH said.

Air+ Reusable Mask. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Another option would be ST Engineering's Air+ Reusable Mask, which provides N95-grade protection against both the Covid-19 virus and the haze and – it fits better for Asian faces as well.

With regard to choosing good masks, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and MOH said will issue guidelines to assist the public soon.

On their website, MOH states that wearing a mask is mandatory and it should “closely and completely cover the nose and mouth”.

MOH also stated that certain groups who are more vulnerable to or at risk of Covid-19 infection – as well as individuals with respiratory symptoms – should wear surgical masks or reusable masks with better filtration capabilities.

According to ST Engineering, a good fit – where air and viruses cannot leak through the sides of the mask – and high-filtration efficiency are crucial in determining a mask’s effectiveness.

