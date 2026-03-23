Weather extremes recorded for Singapore in 2025 with wettest ever March, hottest ever June and November

Some records shouldn't be broken, especially when Singapore is already hot enough.

Several of Singapore's weather records were matched or broken in 2025, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) stated in their Annual Climate Assessment Report released on Monday (March 23).

June 2025 was Singapore's warmest June since 1929, tied with 1997. November was also Singapore's warmest November since 1929.

And the highest-ever November temperature of 36.0 deg C was recorded at Newton on Nov 1, during an exceptionally warm and dry period, surpassing the previous record of 35.8 dec C.

Singapore's average temperature in 2025 was 28.1 deg C, making it the joint 8th warmest year on record alongside 2010 and 2002.

"This reflects the influence of the ongoing long-term warming trend globally and Singapore," said MSS.

The country's annual mean temperature has risen by 0.24 deg C per decade since 1984.

Singapore also experienced its wettest March in 2025 due to La Nina conditions and north-east monsoon surges at the start of the year.

The climate station recorded total rainfall of 550.1mm in March, breaking the previous March record of 528.3mm over a century ago in 1913. The islandwide average rainfall of 482.9mm was 130 per cent above the month's long-term average.

Last year was also Singapore's seventh-wettest year since 1980, with annual total rainfall of 2984.9mm, 18 per cent above the long-term average.

Rainfall has been increasing by 92.5mm per decade between 1980 and 2025. Over the same period, Singapore experienced more rain on wet days, indicating heavier downpours when it rains. In 2025, the average rainfall on wet days was 13.8mm, the second highest on record, after 2021.

"Despite temporary cooling by La Nina in 2025, the warming trend continues both globally and in Singapore. Rising temperatures and related extreme weather events highlight the importance of climate adaptation," said MSS.

"Singapore is strengthening its climate preparedness with Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE)'s designation of 2026 as the Year of Climate Adaptation and the launch of the nation's first National Adaptation Plan in 2027, reinforcing the government's commitment to building a climate-resilient Singapore," it added.

Decade leading up to 2025 hottest on record: UN

The years between 2015 and 2025 have been the hottest since records began, the United Nations (UN) weather agency said on Monday (March 23).

According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), 2015 to 2025 were the hottest 11 years since records began in 1850.

And 2025 was either the second or third hottest on record, at about 1.43 deg C above the pre-industrial average.

Glacier mass loss at key sites was among the five worst on record, particularly in Iceland and North America.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned: "The state of the global climate is in a state of emergency. Planet Earth is being pushed beyond its limits. Every key climate indicator is flashing red."

The report also confirmed that 2024 was the hottest year at about 1.55 deg C above the pre-industrial average.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com