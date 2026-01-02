Afternoon thundery showers expected to continue into first fortnight of 2026

Thundery showers which persisted over the final two weeks of 2025 are expected to continue into the first fortnight of 2026, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Friday (Jan 2).

They are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days, extending into the evening on some days, added the weatherman.

The total rainfall is expected to be below average over most parts of the island — with daily maximum temperatures between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

The second half of December also saw mostly thundery showers.

Temperatures were similar — at between 32 deg C and 34 deg C, with a high of 34.7 deg C recorded at Jurong Island on Christmas Eve.

On Dec 26, heavy thundery showers affected the southern, western and central parts of the island in the afternoon, with a total rainfall of 98.4mm — the highest rainfall recorded for the second half of December — at Pasir Laba.

