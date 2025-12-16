Wet weather to continue for rest of December, with thundery showers on most days

The current wet weather in Singapore is likely to continue for the rest of December due to the prevailing northeast moon, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Tuesday (Dec 16).

Thundery showers are expected in the afternoon on most days, extending into the evening on some days.

On a few days, the showers could be widespread and heavy, added the weatherman.

The total rainfall is expected to be near average over most parts of the island — with daily maximum temperatures between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

The first half of December also saw mostly thundery showers.

Temperatures were similar — at between 32 deg C and 34 deg C, with a high of 34.5 deg C recorded at Newton on Dec 5.

On Dec 4, heavy thundery showers affected many parts of the island in the afternoon, with a total rainfall of 134.2mm — the highest rainfall recorded for the first half of December — in Jurong West.

