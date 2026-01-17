Drier weather for rest of January with brief thundery showers possible

After several weeks of thundery showers forecast, the second fortnight of January should turn "relatively drier", the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Friday (Jan 16).

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are still expected over most parts of the island in the afternoon and evening on the first few days of the second half of January, added the weatherman.

However, brief localised thundery showers may still occur on several afternoons, after the weather turns drier.

The total rainfall is expected to be below average across most parts of the island - with daily maximum temperatures between 32 and 33 deg C on most days, reaching 34 deg C on a few days.

The first half of January saw relatively dry and windy conditions with short-duration thundery showers over parts of the island in the afternoon on some days.

Temperatures were relatively cool - at below 33 deg C on all days, with a high of 32.7 deg C recorded at Tuas South, Choa Chu Kang, and Jurong Island on Jan 1, 5 and 13 respectively.

Most parts of the island recorded well below-average rainfall.

On Jan 7, heavy thundery showers affected the southern, western and central parts of Singapore in the afternoon, with a total rainfall of 81.6mm - the highest rainfall recorded for the first half of January - at Jurong Island.

[[nid:727589]]

editor@asiaone.com