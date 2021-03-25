Weddings, performances, sports events can raise capacity with pre-event testing

SINGAPORE - More people will be allowed to attend some events from April 24 as part of an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, if pre-event testing is in place for these activities.

These activities include marriage solemnisations, wedding receptions, live performances and pilot business and sports events.

Announcing this on Wednesday (March 24), the Health Ministry said people who have been fully vaccinated and have had time to develop sufficient protection will be exempted from pre-event testing.

This would be two weeks after an individual receives the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

More details on the roll out of pre-event testing will be made available when ready at the gov.sg website.

These are the activities that can scale up further if they implement pre-event testing for their attendees:

1. Marriage solemnisations

The limit will be increased from 100 to 250 attendees for the entire event, in zones of up to 50 attendees each.

This number includes the wedding couple, but excludes the licensed solemniser and vendors.

The bride and groom will have to take pre-event tests for solemnisation-only events involving more than 100 attendees.

They will not have to do so if there are 100 or fewer attendees.

2. Wedding receptions

Similarly, the limit for wedding receptions will be increased from 100 attendees to 250 attendees in total (including the wedding couple, excluding vendors), in zones or time slots of up to 50 attendees each.

Due to the higher risk with people unmasked while eating and in close and prolonged contact with one another, pre-event testing for all attendees will be required for receptions with more than 100 attendees. This includes the wedding couple.

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

3. Live performances

Live performances at designated venues can have up to 750 attendees if they implement pre-event testing, or up to 250 attendees without testing.

The National Arts Council will release updated guidelines on live performances later.

4. Pilot business-to-business events

Currently, business-to-business events being piloted can have up to 250 attendees, in zones of up to 50 attendees each.

With pre-event testing, these events will be allowed to have up to 750 attendees, in zones of up to 50 attendees each.

The Singapore Tourism Board will release an updated safe events framework and application details later.

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

5. Pilot spectator sports events

Sports events will be allowed to have up to 750 seated spectators with pre-event testing, or to up to 250 spectators without testing.

SportSG will release further details on the pilot subsequently.

6. Wakes and funerals

In addition, the number of people allowed to attend wakes and funerals at any one time will be raised from 30 to 50 on the day of the burial or cremation.

The limit for other days of the wake remains at 30. Pre-event testing is not needed for people attending wakes and funerals.

Said the ministry: "Because pre-event testing is not required and there could be a large number of persons visiting over the course of the wake and funeral to pay their last respects, attendees are reminded to maintain safe distancing and keep masks on at all times to reduce the risk of spread."

PHOTO: The Straits Times

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.