Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

Welcome to Kampung Singapura: This small village in Johor is home to 100 families

Welcome to Kampung Singapura: This small village in Johor is home to 100 families
A Malay sign along the kampung's main road reads 'Welcome to Kampung Singapura'.
PHOTO: Google Street View
Lim KeweiPUBLISHED ONDecember 03, 2024 8:05 AMByLim Kewei

Did you know that there is a 'Singapore' in Johor, Malaysia?

Located near the eastern coast of Kota Tinggi district, Kampung Singapura is about an hour and a half's drive from JB.

Some hundred-odd families call the village home, reported Malaysian media outlet Sin Chew Daily.

But why the name Singapura?

According to village resident Fatimah (transliteration), many Singaporeans had moved into the area in the 1960s, when there was ease of travel between the two countries as a passport was not needed.

They purchased land there and subsequently obtained Malaysia citizenship, said the 59-year-old, who runs a tailor shop in the kampung.

According to her, many of those who live in the village work in palm oil or coconut production industries.

Fatimah also shared that her husband is a Singaporean.

She added that the kampung is relatively unknown to tourists visiting Kota Tinggi.

[[nid:703766]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com

malaysiaJohorhomes
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.