'We'll give her a much better life': Shanmugam adopts one-eyed dog from shelter

Every dog has its day - and this one-eyed hound has found a forever home with Minister of Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

Shanmugam introduced his new dog, named Princess, in a TikTok video on Jan 13.

"This is Princess," he said. "As you all can see, Princess has only one eye."

According to Shanmugam, he went to look for "one or two" new dogs and ended up bringing home three, taking the total number of pet pooches up to four.

He chose to adopt Princess because she had just lost her eye and had just been moved into the shelter.

She was "totally lost" and appeared to be getting "much less attention" than other dogs in the shelter, Shanmugam explained.

"She was very scared about everything - poor thing, really," he added.

"So we decided we'll bring her home and we'll call her Princess, and give her a much better life."

@k_shanmugam [My One-eyed Princess]We wanted to adopt one or two rescue dogs. We ended up adopting three dogs, s.o now I have four. Princess has only one eye, but she is just full of energy these days! ♬ I wish you love by laufey - Laufeys.child

Adopt, don't shop

Shanmugam and his family decided to adopt Princess following the death of his pet dog Samson.

Samson was put down in December 2022 following complications due to old age.

"He was ill, wasn't eating, had difficulty getting up, and we were advised that he was suffering, had at most another few days to live," Shanmugam shared in a Facebook post then.

In September that year, he also explained that all his dogs are adopted, including Samson and a retired police service dog named Millie.

"I object to purchasing dogs," he wrote. "I don't really care what breed. It's more that I want to help. We take what we can, and hopefully others can do [the same]."

@k_shanmugam I do lots of dialogues with students. And occasionally, I get a great question like this one about dog adoption. ♬ original sound - K Shanmugam

ALSO READ: Lost and found: Local actress tearfully reunites with pet dog spotted running on highway

khooyihang@asiaone.com